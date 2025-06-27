In the world of social media, some videos shock you, some make you laugh, and others make you angry. One such video is going viral right now. A woman, who had won hearts online with her confidence and “my life, my rules” attitude, is seen in a completely different situation this time.

There’s no glamour, no motivational message; instead, something happens that turns the calm into chaos. The woman, sitting in front of the camera with her little daughter, suddenly starts panicking. The scene becomes so intense, you feel a moment of fear, and then, you can’t stop laughing.

The woman, known for her viral catchphrase “My life, my rules,” is back in the headlines but not for her style or statement. This time, it’s all because of a centipede! Yes, a video going viral on social media shows her recording a video with her daughter on the floor of her room. She appears confident, possibly sharing a new ‘gurumantra’ with fans, when an uninvited guest a long centiped,e crawls into the frame.

In seconds, “My life, my rules” turns into “My room, my haunted fear.” The sight of the centipede sends both mother and daughter into panic. What was meant to be a motivational reel suddenly becomes a chaotic horror scene complete with screams, jumping, and frantic reactions.

The video shows the woman sitting comfortably with cushions around her, the camera perfectly set, and her daughter listening intently. The mood is calm and cheerful until the creepy crawler enters. The woman jumps in fright, and the girl clings to her. In a flash, the reel transforms into a live-action horror comedy that has left the internet in stitches.