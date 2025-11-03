Videos circulating on social media often raise questions about humanity. Human cruelty has become common, but when an innocent animal becomes the victim of such brutality, it shakes the conscience even more. One such disturbing incident has surfaced from Bengaluru, where a woman was caught on camera brutally beating a pet dog to death.

The horrific act occurred in the Bagalur area of Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Pushpalatha, a domestic worker at an apartment complex, allegedly killed the pet dog October 31. CCTV footage from the building shows Pushpalatha entering an elevator with the dog. Moments later, she is seen violently throwing the dog to the ground and shaking it several times with extreme force. The footage clearly shows her continuous assault on the helpless animal. The entire incident, captured on CCTV inside the elevator, has now gone viral across social media, leaving viewers shocked and heartbroken.

Soon after the assault, the dog collapsed and died on the spot. The visuals are so gut-wrenching that they have left many viewers in tears. Outraged by the cruelty, residents of the apartment complex immediately reported the matter to the police.

According to reports, the pet dog’s owner has lodged a formal complaint, and an FIR has been registered against Pushpalatha. Police have begun investigating the case. Meanwhile, animal welfare organisations have also stepped in, demanding strict action against the accused.

The incident has sparked widespread anger online. Social media users are calling for harsh punishment to ensure such horrific acts of cruelty are never repeated. Many wrote that anyone capable of harming an innocent animal should face the strongest possible consequences, as empathy and kindness toward animals reflect the true character of humanity.