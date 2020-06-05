Angul: Residents of Baniabahal area under Ward Number 9 are experiencing a harrowing time due to waterlogging problems. The entire locality has been under water since Wednesday when heavy rains lashed this town.

Residents alleged that they have been facing waterlogging problems for the last two years. This is because agricultural plots are being sold off. They informed that the Dandapatnali canal is also being filled up indiscriminately. Thus there is no escape route for the water.

In the Baniabahal locality close to 500 families reside. Those who are living in the New Kalimandir area are the worst affected. If they need to go out they have to wade through waist high water. Some families complained that water has entered their houses and have not showed any signs of receding in the last 48 hours.

“The monsoon is yet to set in. Imagine our plight once it starts raining on a regular basis. It is only the last couple of years that we are facing this waterlogging problem. We have repeatedly asked administrative officials to do something, but they haven’t paid heed to our requests, said some villagers.

“In the past, there was a tehsildar who tried to do something to solve our problem. But since his transfer, we are forced to live in this situation,” they added.

Yudhistir Panda, a resident of Baniabahal, said they had never experienced waterlogging problems. “The water used to flow out through the Dandapatnali canal,” he informed. However, as the canal is being filled up, water has started accumulating,” he added.

When contacted, executive officer, Angul Municipality, Binod Chandra Panda said the problem will be addressed soon. “We have already prepared a plan to put an end to the suffering of Ward No-9 residents. For this, an amount of Rs 88 lakh from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund has already been sanctioned. Due to some local problems work is yet to start. But soon we will have a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem,” assured Panda.

PNN