New Delhi: Amid a raging controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s objectionable remarks on parents and sex, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi Tuesday said her ministry will seek a report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) in this regard.

The NCW urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Monday to take immediate regulatory measures to address serious concerns regarding the increasing prevalence of obscene content on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urged for swift action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content, according to an official statement.

Allahbadia’s comments on parents and sex led to a massive outrage across the spectrum Monday, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million (1.6 crores) followers on social media platforms to apologise and say that comedy is not his forte.

The comment was made on the YouTube reality show “India’s Got Latent”, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular among some sections for its often offensive content.

The NCW said such content, which is easily accessible to people of all ages, has raised alarms about its negative impact on society, particularly on women and children.

When asked to comment, Devi said, “Will seek a report from the NCW.”

In its letter to Vaishnaw, the NCW highlighted the violation of multiple legal provisions, including under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Such content not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also poses a direct threat to the safety and dignity of women and children, it said.

The NCW urged the minister to take action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content.

It also requested that the action taken by Vaishnaw’s ministry be communicated to the commission at the earliest to ensure swift follow-up in the matter. The NCW chairperson reiterated that ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of women is paramount and must be prioritised across all digital platforms.

