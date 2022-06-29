Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde Wednesday said they are ready for the floor test.

He said this after visiting the famous Kamakhya Temple here, along with other four MLAs.

The temple management committee welcomed Shinde and other MLAs in the temple.

Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sen MLAs have been camping in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel for over a week now, and earlier a report came that the hotel was booked till June 30 for their stay.

“Will return to Mumbai tomorrow, prayed for the wellbeing of the people of Maharashtra here in the Kamakhya temple,” said Shinde after visiting the temple.

He added, “Maharashtra Governor has convened. We will take part in the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly and will follow all the protocols.”

After the temple visit, the Shinde camp held a meeting in the hotel where all the rebel MLAs were present as was seen in a video that surfaced on Wednesday.

In this meeting, as sources reported, the rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil claimed, “People are with us and we will win the floor test tomorrow. We will form the government and there is no need to worry.”

Looking into the flood situation in Assam, Eknath Shinde tweeted Wednesday, “Shiv Sena MLAs and allied MLAs, a decision has been made to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Assam CM’s relief fund to help the flood-affected people of Assam.”

Sources said, “The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to leave for Goa from Guwahati this afternoon. A SpiceJet flight is en route to Guwahati to take all the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Guwahati to Goa today.”

The flight is expected to leave Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa’s Dabolim airport around 3 pm, said the sources.