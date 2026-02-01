New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani extended his greetings to all ranks of the force, veterans and their families, on the 50th Raising Day, recognising their tireless service and sacrifice.

The ICG is celebrating its 50th Raising Day Sunday, marking five decades of dedicated service in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

In his Raising Day message, the Director General said, “Where the horizon meets the ocean, and the waves carry the dreams of a nation, we celebrate 50 years of watch over our waters.”

He recalled that the Indian Coast Guard, established February 1, 1977, has over the past five decades evolved into a formidable multi-mission maritime force.

Highlighting the wide spectrum of responsibilities shouldered by the force, he said the Indian Coast Guard has consistently demonstrated professionalism and excellence in safeguarding maritime security and coastal protection, conducting search and rescue operations, responding to marine pollution incidents and ensuring safety of life and property at sea.

Since its inception, the force has saved over 15,000 lives through prompt and effective search and rescue missions, he added.

The Director General also noted the crucial role played by the Coast Guard during natural calamities, with its ships, aircraft and personnel remaining at the forefront of relief and humanitarian assistance operations.

Reiterating the force’s commitment to environmental safety, he said the Indian Coast Guard continues to work towards protecting India’s marine ecosystem.

Emphasising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Director General Sivamani said the Coast Guard has made significant strides in indigenisation, with more than 90 per cent of its fleet now comprising indigenously designed and built platforms.

This, he said, reflects the force’s commitment to self-reliance and strengthening national maritime capability.

As the Indian Coast Guard celebrates its 50th Raising Day, the occasion stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and enduring commitment of its personnel – past and present – in service of the nation.