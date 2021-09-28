Jaleswar: Subarnarekha River has been hit by flood thrice this year causing extensive damage to the embankments at various places that desperately needed repair earlier.

In Jaleswar area of Balasore district, three such embankments are in need of administrative intervention. With landslides being reported from these places, a breach cannot be ruled out – should there be another flood, locals said.

While work order has been issued for one of these three embankments, a high-powered technical committee has given approval for repair of the remaining two.

Even though Rs 33.58 lakh has been sanctioned for repairing the embankment on the southern side of the river at Malipal area in Jaleswar block, work is yet to begin. If the repair is delayed, the river is expected to change course, given the presence of Mahabila canal there. Local residents, meanwhile, are living in fear of flood.

Meanwhile, TAC has approved a project worth Rs 6.66 crore for spur and stone packing at Sanrautpada area near Jamalpur – on the east side of the river. The money, however, is yet to be released to undertake construction.

Similarly, another important Rs 18.32 crore project at Birispur is yet to see the light of day despite being approved by the technical committee three years back. The money for this project is yet to be released.

It may be mentioned here that the recent floods in Surabrnarekha triggered massive landslides in two areas near Lakshmannath five days back.

With the threat to lives and property rising with each flood in the basin, locals have been demanding immediate intervention by the administration to strengthen the embankments.