New Delhi: The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is ripping through India. Amid this the government said Monday it is time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well. People should also refrain from inviting guests to their houses. This information was given at a press conference here by NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul. He said if there is a COVID-positive person inside the house, he or she must wear the mask. This will prevent other family members from getting infected.

“Rather, I’ll say the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone,” Pul said.

“But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask. Others also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room,” Paul underlined. He added that people should also avoid stepping out unnecessarily and not invite guests. (What new?)

Paul suggested if the house lacks facilities for isolation, then people may go to isolation centres, known as corona care centres. Getting admitted to a hospital is not the only option, Paul said. “Hospital beds are used for the needy people,” he added.

Paul also highlighted the importance of vaccination. “We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline or slacken in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, it should be escalated and with that intent the government of India brought a revised (vaccination) policy. We believe and are confident that will bring in more acceleration,” asserted Paul.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria also addressed the press conference. He sought greater community participation to ensure optimal utilisation of hospital facilities.

“We see now there is unnecessary panic among people which is causing more harm than good. Those who test positive even if their oxygen saturation levels are normal and have mild symptoms, they also want to get admitted,” Dr Guleria stated.

“It is causing a lot of rush outside hospitals and suffering to genuine patients as they do not get proper treatment. Also, hoarding of drugs at homes is causing unnecessary shortage in markets and also leads to misuse of drugs,” he added.