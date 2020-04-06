Chhatrapur: Amid increase in coronavirus infection across the state, partially shutdown has been effected in Ganjam while the administration has toughened its stand and made wearing masks mandatory for all. As per the decision, if anyone was found without mask at the scheduled time will be fined Rs 1,000 in urban areas, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The amount of fine is Rs 500 in case of violation in rural areas, he added.

Those violating the restriction orders and mandatory mask order will be put in mandatory quarantine.

Those having no masks can use their handkerchief as masks, the Collector advised.

According to a notification issued by Ganjam district disaster management authority, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has ordered that essential service will be available only between 7:00 am to 12 noon. Persons will be allowed to purchase essential needs without motorcycle in the said duration.

Complete shutdown will be observed between 12 noon and 7:00 am. No person shall be outside home after 12 noon to next day 7:00 am.

Vegetables and groceries will be sold in a decentralised mode with 100 per cent door to door delivery through pushcarts and auto-rickshaws in case of urban areas.

For normal health issues no motorcycle will be allowed. Tehsildar and IIC will examine in case of medical emergency if any arises.

Cent per cent tele-consultation with closure of OPDs will be enforced. Only emergency ward will operate and all private hospitals should be ready with COVID corner.

Strict police patrolling will be enforced and whoever seems to violate the law will be put into a quarantine facility. If not following home quarantine then that person must be shifted to institutional quarantine, the notification said.

PNN