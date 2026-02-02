Bhubaneswar: Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur and Puri districts till 8.30 am February 3, the regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar informed.

The IMD said shallow to moderate fog is also very likely at one or two places during the early morning hours in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Nayagarh during the same period.

According to the forecast, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to prevail during early hours at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Khurda between 8.30 am February 4 and 8.30 am February 5.

The IMD further said similar fog conditions are expected during early morning hours in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri between 8.30 am February 5 and 8.30 am February 6.

People have been advised to exercise caution during early morning travel as fog may reduce visibility in the affected districts.

PNN