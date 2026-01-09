Baripada: The mercury dropped to minus 1 degree Celsius in the Similipal National Park Friday, the lowest recorded temperature in Odisha, as a cold wave gripped the state.

The observatory in Upar Barha Kamuda in the park’s core area recorded a temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius, according to the state Forest Department.

As per the IMD, G Udaygiri, a hill station in Kandhamal district, recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, while the industrial town of Rourkela shivered at 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Jharsuguda recorded 4.6 degrees.

Phulbani and Daringbadi recorded 5 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Monorama Mohanty said the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered 9.4 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

She said as many as 25 places in the state recorded temperatures below or at 10 degrees Celsius.

Large areas of Koida in Sundargarh were blanketed by a thick layer of frost, she added.

Cold wave conditions would continue in parts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Khurda and Angul till Saturday, the IMD said.

PTI