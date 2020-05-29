Bhapur: “Usually, we never stop our weaving looms on any day and work hard to eke out a living. Even then it was very tough to meet household expenses. Lockdown has now snatched away our occupation for past two and half months,” lamented a weaver family from Sarakapatna village.

Weavers of Sarakapatna village under Balyamba panchayat in Sadar block of Dhenkanal district had prepared huge quantities of saree, ahead of marriage as well as festive seasons. Local weavers have a special identity outside the district for their exquisite craftsmanship.

It is known that the village has over 70 weaving looms on which 215 weavers belonging to about 100 families depend on. Eight self-help groups (SHGs) here manage the trading of sarees.

After passing tough times in starvation, several families have switched over from their traditional occupation.

On being contacted, Dhenkanal district project coordinator of Mission Shakti Monalisha Bhanja said, “Previously, adequate support was being provided to weavers by the state government for marketing of their products. Similar support will be extended including loan facilities after lockdown phase is over”.