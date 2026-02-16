Rayagada: Police in Rayagada arrested a web journalist and another person Sunday night for allegedly posing as Maoists and “threatening” companies operating in the district.

The two have been identified as Anubrata Bara, also known as Ranju, a web channel journalist from Rayagada town, and Bali Majhi of Kanjangamandi village under Kashipur police limits.

The accused allegedly used a fake Maoist identity to intimidate business establishments and spread panic. Police said banners and posters purportedly issued in the name of Maoists were put up at three locations in the district February 13, raising concern among residents and company officials.

According to police, Bali was earlier arrested and jailed in connection with a Maoist-related case. During the investigation, officers found evidence allegedly linking the duo to the display of the posters and banners aimed at creating fear.

After the posters surfaced, Rayagada police launched a probe that led to the arrests. Additional Superintendent of Police Amulya Kumar Dhar said the two were taken into custody for allegedly spreading fear by putting up Maoist posters. Further investigation is underway.