Mumbai: A week after the formation of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, portfolios to ministers who were sworn-in along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were yet to be allocated. This has prompted the opposition BJP to slam the ruling coalition for the delay.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar criticised Thursday the MVA government led by Thackeray for failing to allocate portfolios to half a dozen ministers who took oath a week ago. However, two of the new ministers said portfolios will be allocated in a day or two.

The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP came together and formed the MVA government, which took office in November-end, over a month after the declaration of the Assembly polls results October 24.

“The MVA made promises to Independent MLAs at the time of government formation, but eight days after the swearing-in ceremony, not a single ministerial portfolio has been allocated,” Shelar said in a statement.

The former BJP minister claimed there was a ‘huge unrest’ among legislators of the three main MVA alliance partners.

Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister November 28. Others who took oath were Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP), and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.

A source said the allocation of portfolios to the six ministers is ‘expected soon’.

A meeting of prominent Congress and NCP leaders took place in New Delhi earlier this week to discuss allocation of portfolios, according to sources.

“The meeting was attended by NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Raut. A discussion with the Shiv Sena will follow before taking a final decision,” said a second source.

As per a formula chalked out by the MVA allies, the Sena, the senior-most partner, has been given 16 ministries, (including the CM’s post), the NCP 15, including the deputy chief minister’s post, and the Congress 12, the sources said. The Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly will be from the Congress.

Meanwhile, Thorat told reporters portfolio allocation will be done in two days. “Talks are on to work out the portfolio allocation taking everyone along. A decision will be taken in two days,” Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress president, said.

Agencies