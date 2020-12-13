Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for December 14-20:

ARIES: During this week, your decision-making power will be strong and you will, invariably, make the right decisions in different situations. Working professionals will do well in their job and are likely to get appreciation from seniors. New avenues will open for people who are thinking of starting a new business. All in all, it is a favourable time to start something new. Business persons are likely to profit if their business involves dealing with overseas markets. However, on the family front, you could experience some discontent which may impact your morale. The health of your mother can be a matter of concern. Also, there could be some misunderstanding or argument with your spouse, and you are advised to handle the situation calmly. Some of you can get benefits from your maternal side. There will be sweetness in your love life and you will get closer to your partner. Those of you who were ill earlier will see an improvement in their health during the end of the week.

Tip of the week: Trust your decisions

TAURUS: During the beginning of the week, you need to take special care of your health. With a good diet and physical workout, you can eliminate your health issues. Those of you working with foreign countries may face some hindrance. There could some minor issues at workplace which may make you anxious. You can also face financial challenges during this period; hence you are advised to spend wisely. During the middle of the week, you will be inclined towards spirituality to find peace of mind. There will be healthy equilibrium in family life where everyone will support each other. Those in job will do their work with full sincerity and honesty. Your performance and productivity will be excellent. Natives who are looking for a new job can also get good news. In the last part of the week, your financial life will improve, and you can find new sources of earning money. You will also get support of your elder siblings during this period.

Tip of the week: Save for a rainy day

GEMINI: The beginning of this week is likely to bring mixed results for you. Those of you working in the government sector will get beneficial results, but those working in the private sector may have to work harder. You may stay worried about needless things. You may find it difficult to focus on your work. However, those of you who are married will be in good harmony with their spouse. During the middle of the week, you may gain money through unexpected sources. Married people may receive some financial support from their in-laws. Working professionals should try to maintain a good relationship with their superiors, otherwise, they may face troubles at the workplace. At times, you will find yourself in a dilemma, and may not be able to take decisions. In the last part of the week, you may have some health problems, so take special care of your health. Love life will remain positive and your bonding with your partner will improve.

Tip of the week: Work harder on your concentration

CANCER: At the beginning of the week, you will get the desired results at your work place. You can get good results for the efforts you have made in the past. For some people, there is also a possibility of getting a promotion. Those of you who were unemployed until now can get a job. This will be a beneficial phase for students and they will continue to shine in academics. In the middle of the week, your concentration will increase. Relations with your spouse will be good and both of you will support each other. However, those of you in love relationships may find the going tough as there could be an argument with your partner. In the last part of the week, you will indulge in materialistic comforts. You may spend on work related to legal matters. Your expenses will increase unexpectedly, which can impact your finances. You could go on a short trip relating to work. Health issues related to the chest should be addressed on priority.

Tip of the week: Grab your opportunities

LEO: The beginning of the week will bring new opportunities in your professional life. Your intellectual abilities will be sharp and you will be inspired with positive thoughts. Students will get support from tutors and parents due to which they will be able to perform well in studies. Married people may get good news pertaining to the birth or conception of a child. Romance in your life will increase. During the middle of the week, people who have been suffering from prolonged illness will have a good chance of recovery. Your opponents at the workplace will remain calm during this time since you will overpower them with your motivation. During the end of the week, those of you who have a partnership business will earn good profits. You will get opportunities to work on new projects, which will bring enhancement in your career graph. You may go travelling long distances.

Tip of the week: Trust your intellect

VIRGO: In the beginning of the week, you may have to work hard to bring balance in your family life. You will make efforts to reconcile the family members and eliminate misconceptions towards each other. During the middle of the week, you will be full of creative ideas. However, you may face problems in giving direction to your thoughts. Students may face some difficulties in their studies as they may not be able to concentrate on their subjects. You are advised to be watchful of your words while interacting with your romantic partner. By the end of the week, those of you who are employed will get support from their colleagues and your competitors will remain dormant. Those looking forward to switching or changing jobs will get good opportunities. Those who were not able to find a suitable match or having delays in marriage will get married soon. You are advised to be cautious while driving as there are indications of an injury.

Tip of the week: Maintain family ties

LIBRA: During the beginning of the week, your family life will be good and you will get support from your siblings. Your will power and strength will increase and you will be able to complete every task smoothly. Some of you may go on a short trip during this time. You will benefit from your communication skills this week. In the next part of the week, you will get support from your mother and she will be in good health. You will be busy with your household chores during this time. You may also invest in a new property. You will get opportunities to expand your business and increase your income. Work stuck up in the past will get now get completed. By the end of the week, you will be tempted to take risks for expanding your business. However, you are advised not to make quick and erratic decisions. You may also face troubles pertaining to your health, especially those relating to the abdominal region.

Tip of the week: Work on your communication skills

SCORPIO: In the beginning of the week, you will have a protective attitude towards your family. The situation at your home and between the family members will be comfortable. You will be relieved of your mental stress during this time. You will also be sweet in your communication. You may suffer from some stomach issues during this period; therefore, you are advised to take care of your eating habits. There can be some celebration in your family. During the middle of the week, you may be benefited from your younger siblings. Your inner strength will increase. You will get success in your endeavours. You may also go on a short-distance trip. During the end of the week, you will spend money buying things for your house. Some of you may also make efforts to buy property during this time. It is a good time to start a new venture. There could be an increment in your earnings due to which you will be able to maintain financial stability.

Tip of the week: Improve your inner strength

SAGITTARIUS: At the start of the week, you will be cheerful and optimistic. You will get favourable results by making minimal efforts. You will be successful in accumulating wealth and improving your finances. However, you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure and stay away from speculative investments. During the middle of the week, you could face ups and downs in your bonding with relatives. Therefore, you should think before speaking anything. Your mother’s health will improve. Some of you may purchase a new vehicle. You will get success in your personal tasks. This part of the week will be beneficial for students. By the end of the week, you will make efforts to sort out complexities in your life. You will attain inner happiness and contentment. Those facing troubles in their love life will see some improvement. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial and mutual support will keep the domestic atmosphere jovial.

Tip of the week: Stay cheerful and optimistic

CAPRICORN: In the beginning of the week, your expenses may increase unexpectedly. There could be some expenditure on health-related matters. Your competitors can be active during this period, which is why you should be cautious and avoid taking anything for granted. There could be an unwanted journey. During the middle of the week, there could be some mental tension. During this time, you should also take special care of your health. You will have a cordial family atmosphere, and you will get full support from your family members. You will also get success in accumulating wealth, which will improve your financial life. Married people or those who are in a love relationship will get a chance to go on a short distance trip with their partner. In the last part of the week, old tasks which were on hold will be completed, and the new ones will prosper. Students will excel in their studies and may clear a competitive exam.

Tip of the week: Do not take things for granted

AQUARIUS: At the beginning of the week, you will get respect and benefits at your work. At the same time, for those who are in business, there is a possibility of getting a good deal during this time which will accelerate your growth. If you invest money prudently in the stock market, then you can make a profit. On the family front, you will get the support of your elder siblings during this time. During the middle of the week, those of you doing business with foreign countries need to be a little cautious. You need to be careful in matters related to money. If you have to do some important paperwork, then execute it with care and necessary due-diligence. During the end of the week, you are advised not to get confused, otherwise there is a possibility of getting mental stress. You will get the support of your life partner which will reflect well on your work life. However, you may be affected by eye-related problems.

Tip of the week: Invest prudently

PISCES: At the beginning of the week, you may witness ups and downs in your career. This will be a time where you have to put in hard work without expecting too much in return. Unnecessary issues may bother you which may distract you from your goals. You are advised to remain watchful of your relations with your boss and do not react to any criticism. But from the middle of the week, you will feel a positive change in your surroundings. This time will be auspicious with regard to your financial matters. You are likely to gain money in some unexpected way. You will be able to recover from any old losses. Married people can get benefits or some gift from their in-laws. During the end of the week, there will be prosperity in married life and you will get support from your life partner. During this time, you may suffer from cough, cold or fever. You are advised to guard yourself against seasonal changes.

Tip of the week: Curb your expectations

