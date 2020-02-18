Sambalpur: The Western Electricity Supply Company (WESCO) Tuesday started a drive to disconnect electricity connection to tariff defaulters in nine western districts of the state.

The districts where the process is on are Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bolangir.

According to official numbers, as many as 10,80,933 defaulters owe WESCO a staggering amount of Rs 1984.45 crore.

WESCO has 17,70,211 domestic consumers in these nine district. Similarly, there are 81,125 commercial consumers in these districts out of which, 46,093 have pending bills amounting to Rs 132.65 crore.

Out of 920 high tension (HT) industrial consumers, 148 have pending electricity bills. Of the total 34 extra high tension (EHT) industrial consumers, three industrial houses have huge arrears to clear. Government offices in these districts have to clear an outstanding tariff to the tune of Rs 61 crore, said a source in WESCO.

It should be mentioned here that the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) had launched a similar drive January 16 this year. Following the success of the move, North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (SOUTHCO) and WESCO decided to implement the same measures.

