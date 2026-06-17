Evian: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday called for strengthening international solidarity as disruptions in fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains caused by the crisis in West Asia will continue to impact the Global South for a considerable period.

Addressing the Group of Seven (G7) Summit’s Outreach Session on ‘Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All’, PM Modi noted that India’s experience showcases that shared development can help transform aspiration into reality.

Sharing details about his participation in the G7 Summit session, PM Modi wrote on X: “At the G7 Summit in Evian, I addressed the Outreach Session on ‘Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All.’ It is good that the French G7 Presidency has given importance to this topic. The reality today is – when it comes to growth, the question should not be about GDP or trade numbers. The real question is – Growth for whom, with whom and in what direction?”

PM Modi mentioned that India’s growth story is one of inclusion, scale and democratic empowerment.

“It is inspired by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Efforts by all). And, it has been reflected on countless occasions such as India’s G20 Presidency, the launch of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and more.”

“The disruptions in fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains caused by the crisis in West Asia will continue to impact the Global South for a considerable period. If we genuinely seek to strengthen international solidarity, the most vulnerable countries should not be left to bear the burden of these crises alone. Our international financial institutions should develop support mechanisms that help developing countries absorb these shocks and maintain their economic resilience,” he added.

PM Modi noted that many societies are becoming ageing societies while India and other nations of the Global South have abundance of young talent, entrepreneurship and skills. In order to harness this complementarity, PM Modi called for creating a Global Skills Partnership, where the nations can work together on skill mapping and promoting trusted skilled mobility.

“Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands? By combining G7 capital, India’s talent and the ownership of Global South countries, we may also consider establishing an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT),” he posted on X.

Ahead of the session, PM Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva.