Peshawar: Unidentified gunmen killed a Pakistani cleric in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred Friday in Birmal tehsil of South Waziristan district when the armed assailants attacked the cleric identified as Maulana Muhammad Ismail, who is also a local Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl group (JUI-F) leader.

No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police said motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on Ismail after Friday prayers, killing him on the spot.

Investigations are underway from various angles to determine the motive and those involved in the incident, they added.

The deceased was also serving as a teacher at a religious seminary in the area, according to the tribal elders.