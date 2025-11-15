Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal directed all district election officials Saturday to complete the collection of filled Special Intensive Revision enumeration forms by the end of this month.

The instructions were issued during a video conference with district authorities, he said.

“The instruction to collect the enumeration forms by November-end came from the CEO. He has asked district officials to strictly follow the instruction,” the official said.

As on 6pm Saturday, more than 7.55 crore enumeration forms (98.5 per cent) were distributed in the state, he added.

During the meeting, Agarwal also questioned why the distribution of the forms had still not reached 100 per cent.

“District officials have been told that no lapse or excuse will be tolerated. They have been instructed to resolve any local issues immediately,” he told PTI.

The Election Commission has made it clear that the collection of forms must be carried out smoothly and peacefully, without any misconduct.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found misbehaving with voters during the process, he elaborated.

Earlier in the day, the joint platform of BLOs submitted a written complaint to the CEO regarding their safety.

Following the complaint, Agarwal directed district election officers to look into the matter and ensure a prompt resolution.