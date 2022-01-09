Cuttack: A team of Odisha Crime Branch’s special task force (STF) has arrested inter-state drugs trafficker SK Lalu alias Nazimuddin from Baranaldaha under Palasipara police limits of West Bengal with the assistance of local police, an official said Sunday. The drug peddler was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday and was produced before the court of the CJM at Tehatta later in the day. After the court allowed STF to take Nazimuddin on a five-day transit remand, the accused was brought to Odisha for interrogation.

According to officials, Nazimuddin was wanted in connection with a case pertaining to the seizure of 1.43 kilogram of brown sugar from his associate SK Safikul alias Khokan who is a resident of Murshidabad district, also in West Bengal. He was arrested by the STF October 20, 2021, while he was finalising a deal near Tangi in Khurda district.

Khokan had confessed during interrogation that he had procured the contraband from Nazimuddin.

A detailed probe of the case is still underway to ascertain involvement of others in the illegal trade. The arrested Nazimuddin will be produced before District and Sessions Judge Court in Cuttack later in the day, a senior STF official informed.

PNN