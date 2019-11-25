Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Monday that all refugee colonies on central government and private lands up to three acres will be regularized. The displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Banerjee said.

The West Bengal chief minister’s statement came in the backdrop of the Centre’s announcement that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process would be carried out across the country.

Alleging that the TMC is protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party’s votebank, senior BJP leaders in West Bengal have time and again asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state.

The West Bengal government had earlier regularised 94 refugee colonies which were on state government land, she said after a Cabinet meeting here Monday.

“But there are several refugee colonies on the land owned by the central government and private parties. We have been saying this for a long time asking them to regularize these refugee colonies and provide them with possession of the land. However, they have been sending eviction notices,” Banerjee told reporters.

Banerjee has time and again questioned the Centre’s decision to implement across NRC in the country. She has asserted that as long as the TMC-led government is in power in West Bengal, it will not allow the Centre to implement NRC. She has criticised the way NRC was implemented in Assam repeatedly.

Agencies