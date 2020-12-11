Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said Friday he has sent a report to the Centre in the backdrop of the violent attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda. The governor castigated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal. The governor pulled her up for her repeated remarks calling the BJP a party of outsiders. Jagdeep Dhankhar asked her to desist from such politics as would weaken the national fabric.

Dhankar also said it is shameful that the attack on Nadda occurred on International Human Rights Day.

“I have sent my report to the central government whose contents cannot be shared on account of propriety,” Dhankhar told media. He alleged the violators of law in Bengal have the protection of police and administration. He also said any resistance by the opposition is quelled.

“The governor is not a post office…He will not fidddle around in Raj Bhawan when human rights are being violated. The the governor will vindicate his oath, come what may,” asserted Dhankhar.

Dhankhar said the chief minister is also under constitutional obligation and has to act in accordance with the Constitution.

Dhankar also referred to Banerjee’s remarks calling the BJP a party of outsiders. He saidthe citizenship of India is one and insider-outsider politics should stop.

A section of bureaucrats, he alleged, is acting as ‘political servants’ despite getting paid from state exchequer. “Accountability will be enforced, he said, and asked Banerjee ‘not to play with fire’.

“The law and order situation in the state has been worsening with each passing day. Despite cautioning the chief minister and the administration nothing has happened,” Dhankar pointed out.

Dhankhar said the ‘non-responsive’ stance of the chief minister towards the Raj Bhawan is an indication that governance is not in accordance with the Constitution. He also termed the attack Thursday on Nadda’s convoy as most ‘unfortunate and a slur on democracy’. He added that the ‘the violators of law in Bengal have protection of police and administration’. “Present political scenario in West Bengal is that any opposition is ruthlessly suppressed. The human rights were in flames yesterday,” Dhankhar said.

The governor also described Banerjee’s comments on the attack on Nadda’s convoy as ‘most unfortunate’. “I take a very serious note of the statement that emanated from the honourable chief minister. How can a responsible chief minister, believing in rule of law…Constitution, believing in Bengali culture talk the way she did,” Dhankhar stated.

Banerjee had uttered Thursday distorted versions of the BJP chief’s surname at a rally here. She termed the attack on his convoy a ‘staged act’.