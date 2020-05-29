Soro: Cases of migrant workers succumbing en route their homes continue to pour in. In yet another such incident, a worker who had left Hyderabad for West Bengal died at ice factory square here in Balasore district Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 52 years old Iyar Mahammad from Paschimpara area in West Bengal.

He and his younger brother Sk Alingir were stuck in Hyderabad owing to nationwide lockdown. After exhausting their little savings, they decided to leave Hyderabad for their home in West Bengal. They covered some distance by hitching hikes on trucks and some on foot.

They reached Soro late Thursday night. Ayar complained of uneasiness while taking rest in Soro town. His condition deteriorated soon after.

Patrolling police rescued him and rushed him to Soro hospital where the doctors pronounced them received dead.

PNN