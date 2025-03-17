Phulbani: A team of the West Bengal Police, with the help of its Odisha counterparts, on Monday arrested a man from Kandhamal district for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case, officials said.

The cyber branch of Chandannagar police station in Bengal’s Hooghly district arrested the accused, hailing from Daringbadi area in Kandhamal district, said Kanak Kumar Majhi, the inspector-in-charge, Daringbadi police station.

A cyber fraud case was recently registered with the Chandannagar police station, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicated the involvement of the accused, who was running a news portal as its sole owner, they said.

The accused has been taken to Chandannagar on transit remand for further investigation, Majhi added.

