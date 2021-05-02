Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday accepted her defeat against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram by 1,622 votes.

Conceding her defeat, Mamata said she accepts the verdict of people.

Despite losing the seat, Mamata said that a decision on lockdown in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases will be taken after she and her cabinet takes oath, implying that she will take oath as the Chief Minister for a third time.

“For us, combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority… This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it ,” she said in her brief message to party workers.

More to follow.

PNN/Agencies