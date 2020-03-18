New Delhi: The total number of people hit by coronavirus rose to 142 Tuesday evening with Bengal reporting its first case with a youth who has recently returned from the United Kingdom testing positive for the disease.

The youth, who came back March 15 from UK, was admitted to the ID Hospital in Kolkata, Tuesday morning. His sample, sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), was found to be positive in the evening.

Soon after receiving the test report, the hospital and West Bengal health department officials transferred him to a special isolation ward earmarked for confirmed coronavirus cases. The youth’s parents and driver were also being brought to the ID hospital for quarantine. According to health department officials, their samples would be sent to NICED Tuesday night itself.

While the impact of coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus has reached many other cities including Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Mumbai, Pune and Bhubaneswar. Below is a list of states where people have been affected by coronavirus till the evening of March 17.

Kerala: 26 (including 2 foreigners); Punjab: 1; Delhi: 10; Jammu and Kashmir: 3; Ladakh: 6; Rajasthan: 4 (including 2 foreigners); Uttar Pradesh: 15 (including one foreigner); Maharashtra: 41 (including 3 foreigners); Karnataka: 11; Telangana: 5; Haryana: 15 (including 14 foreigners); Andhra Pradesh: 1; Uttarakhand: 1; Odisha: 1; West Bengal: 1 and Tamil Nadu: 1

Agencies