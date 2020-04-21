Kolkata: Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Bengal. It took the death toll in the state to 15, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 29 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported taking the total number of active cases in West Bengal to 274. During this period, not a single COVID-19 patient was discharged from any of the hospitals in West Bengal. Sinha also said that 713 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Currently the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in West Bengal is 359. However, the figure mentioned in Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry website is 392.

Meanwhile 215 people were arrested here Tuesday for defying lockdown norms and not wearing masks while stepping outside, police said. One hundred and thirty one people were held for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions. The remaining for not wearing masks, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during checking at barricades and while patrolling across the metropolis. Four vehicles have also been impounded, police added.

