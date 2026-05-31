Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday announced the expansion of the state Council of Ministers June 5.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, “I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded 5 June 2026.”

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic third term May 4 with a commanding majority of 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, retaining power in the state for the third consecutive term.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for his second consecutive term May 12 at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Apart from CM Sarma, Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, and Charan Boro also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Though the Chief Minister did not elaborate on the likely changes or possible inductions into the Cabinet, political circles in Assam have been speculating for several weeks about a reshuffle and expansion in the BJP-led government.

The expansion is expected to fill vacant berths in the Council of Ministers and may also involve the redistribution of portfolios among existing ministers.

Currently, the Cabinet consists of only four ministers apart from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per an earlier notification issued by the Governor, senior BJP leader Rameswar Teli has been allocated the departments of Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare.

The inclusion of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare in Teli’s portfolio is being viewed as significant, given the government’s continued focus on welfare initiatives for tea garden communities across Assam.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora has been assigned the departments of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise.

Political observers see Bora’s allocation as crucial, especially in view of the ongoing focus on safeguarding Assam’s border areas and implementing clauses of the historic Assam Accord.

Meanwhile, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro has been entrusted with the Transport department along with the Welfare of Bodoland.

The allocation is expected to strengthen developmental coordination in the Bodoland Territorial Region and improve transport infrastructure in the state.

Senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog has been given charge of the Women and Child Development and Tourism departments.

Officials said the portfolios would play a key role in the government’s plans to expand tourism potential and strengthen social welfare programmes for women and children.