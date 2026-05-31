New Delhi: A 26-year-old man died while eight others were rescued after a commercial building collapsed near the Saket Metro Station in South Delhi, officials said Sunday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the deceased has been identified as Ravi.

The injured persons are Saika Khan (27) from Bihar’s Motihari, Aditya Sharma (24) of Saket, Tarun Kumar (26) of Gurugram, Anuj Dikshi (25) of Saket, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Aastha (25) of Saidulajab and Vishal (24) of Saket.

A four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Saidullajab near the Saket Metro Station in the national capital on Saturday evening, leaving several people trapped under the debris and sparking a massive rescue operation.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, civil defence units, and ambulances, joined the operation soon after.

The officials said that a total of nine people were rescued from the debris — two by the locals, while seven others were rescued with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DFS said that eight are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre, while Ravi was declared ‘brought dead’ by the Medical Officer on duty.

The officials further stated that the search operation for other individuals trapped beneath the rubble is underway.

Further details are awaited.

The building, which had a ground floor and three additional levels under construction, came crashing down onto a nearby tin shed canteen where children were dining.

Eyewitnesses said the collapse occurred around 6 pm Saturday, sending shockwaves through the area.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse.