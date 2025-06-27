Bridgetown: West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 15% of his match fee and was given one demerit point for his fiery send-off to Pat Cummins on the first day of the opening Test against Australia here.

He breached Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct, and a demerit point was added to Seales’ disciplinary record as it was the second offence in 24 months, according to the International Cricket Council.

According to the ICC’s code of conduct, Seales was in breach of article 2.5: “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

There was no need for a formal hearing as the 23-year-old pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, the ICC said.

The incident took place on the opening day of the match Wednesday when Seales gestured in the direction of the dressing room after dismissing Aussie skipper Cummins for 28.

Seales, who took 5-60 to help dismiss the visitors for 180 in their first innings, was earlier handed one demerit point during a Test match against Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica, last December.