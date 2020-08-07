Bedabyasha: Delay in construction of the Dandiapali-Garjan bridge in Lathikata block in Sundargarh district has led to resentment among residents of Dandiapali and Garjan villagers.

Work on the project was started January 2019 by a Rourkela based private firm under the supervision of Rural Welfare Department (RWC) Rourkela division.

Even as almost one and half years have passed, only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far on the two km long bridge.

What’s more worrying is the use of sub-standard material by the firm which has put the entire project in jeopardy, sources said.

Cracks have surfaced on major portions of the under-construction structure. The cracks are clearly visible on the concrete roof and pillars of the bridge.

With no protection walls at both ends of the structure, more cracks are likely to surface soon. The company used plaster of Paris to seal the cracks but it did not help.

As the bridge is at a high-level, protection walls must be erected to prevent the pillars and roof from weakening further.

People of the two villages have to cross an extra 15 km of roads to reach Rourkela city as they depend on the city for their day to day affair.

A social activist Swagat Swarup Acharya alleged that use of sub-standard raw material and absence of monitoring by the governmental department concerned are responsible for the plight of the bridge.

“A bridge is considered the lifeline of people. The department should constantly supervise the works to address any lapses,” he said.

Acharya said that the villagers will meet the Executive Engineer (PWD) over the issue.

He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the construction work has been stopped. “We will start the work soon”, he assured.

