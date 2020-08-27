Loisingha: With COVID-19 positive cases on the surge with every passing day and with nine positive cases getting detected from this panchayat alone Wednesday, local sarpanch declared shutdown in Loisingha town in Bolangir Thursday for coming three days till August 30.

“In order to prevent any probable spread COVID-19 infection in the days ahead, this measure was taken. Shutdown restrictions will remain effective from 1pm today till August 30”, informed Loisingha sarpanch Sunil Kumar Agrawal.

Shops and markets will strictly remain closed for sale and purchase during these days, excepting essential commodities like milk, grocery, medicine and vegetable, the sarpanch added.

Notably, the sarpanch exercised powers of Bolangir district Collector Arindam Dakua in this regard.

Violators of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms will be punished as per the provisions of law.

PNN