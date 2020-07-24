Sambalpur: A sprawling forest comprising sal trees will be set up in Raengali range of Sambalpur district. The forest department is going to raise sal trees on 10 hectares of land. The foundation ceremony of the project was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Coal Minister Prahallad Joshi through video conferencing Thursday. RCCF Chittaranjan Mishra, DFO Sanjit Kumar and other forest officials were present during the ceremony.

The DFO said that the project is funded by the Union Coal Ministry. He added that such projects will be taken up at six places in India.

“A total of 15,000 sal saplings will be planted in 10 hectares of land and they will be taken care by the forest department. The sal forest will grown in 10 years in jungles and reserve forest areas,” the DFO added. He also said that the forest will provide a source of of livelihood to local people.

PNN