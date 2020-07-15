Sambalpur: Amid the worsening coronavirus crisis across the state, the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (VIMSAR) was shut Wednesday till July 19, informed Sambalpur District Administration.

However, VIMSAR authority said that emergency service in the hospital will continue.

Similarly, the district administration has sealed Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla and declared a shutdown till July 21.

The decision has been taken to ensure the employees of VSSUT, Burla who are kept under home quarantine should not move out of their houses till completion of the home quarantine period.

All entry and exit points of the university have been sealed except the main entrance. The authorities of the university are adhering to proper infection prevention protocols of COVID-19 in the university premises.

Essential commodities to the employees at the staff quarters will be provided by the district administration.

The VSSUT Vice-Chancellor and Registrar are to ensure that all instructions in the order are followed and in case of any urgent activity to be undertaken, prior permission of the undersigned are to be availed.

