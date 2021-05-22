Sambalpur: The state government has approved a proposal to setup two plants for producing fortified rice kernels in western Odisha districts. These would be the first-ever such plants in the state, an official source said Saturday.

According to sources, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Limited in Bhubaneswar had earlier written in this regard to Sambalpur district supply officer (DSO) vide its letter (No.-6965, dtd.-13.05.2021). One plant will be set up at Mundaghat of Sambalpur and another at Sonepur of Subarnapur district, an official stated.

Nutritional value in food items have been decreasing due to climate changes and application of inorganic fertilisers as well. Hence, the government decided to add on vitamins to agricultural produce, in order to enhance nutritional value in food items, the official added.

“Italian technology will be adopted for the purpose. The proposed plants have been targeted for commissioning maximum within coming four to six months,” Sambalpur DSO Ramachandra Tudu said.

PNN