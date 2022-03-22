San Francisco: Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.

WABetaInfo, a reliable source of upcoming WhatsApp features, reported that emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service’s Android app, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages.

With a long-press of a received message, the feature lets users react with one of six emoji — thumbs up, heart, crying, laugher, shocked face, or folded hands (usually taken to mean “thank you”). WhatsApp appears to be rolling out the feature on Android in phases, and we were unable to get it to appear ourselves, reports The Verge.

Alongside its appearance on Android, there are signs that emoji reactions are also on the way for the service’s iOS and desktop applications, the report said.

As of early January WhatsApp’s beta app on iOS has had a settings toggle to control “Reaction Notifications,” and a similar setting appeared in the beta version of the desktop app earlier this month.

Emoji reactions have become commonplace across other messaging services like iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Google’s Messages app, and even Twitter DMs. Now, finally, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps is getting in on the action.

IANS