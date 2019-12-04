San Francisco: Dark Mode for WhatsApp has been in the news for long and now a new beta update with the build number 2.19.353 has revealed some hidden features which will offer three options for activating the dark mode.

The light theme would offer a white background. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp, according to reports, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.

The third option, which is ‘Set by Battery Saver’, dark mode would be activated only when the smartphone’s battery level drops below a certain point. This third option is said to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.

WhatsApp dark theme comes with a dark grey background and the text highlighted in white colour. Light theme is essentially a lighter version of the dark theme.

Meanwhile, users will be able to choose between light and dark theme according to their preference.

Recently, WhatsApp beta version 2.19.348 for Android devices was released and it was spotted adding a self-destructing ‘Delete messages’ feature.

Once available, the Delete Message feature will come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a stipulated time — 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month or 1 year — for the messages to automatically disappear.

Reports said, the feature will be initially available for group chats only and can be enabled by the group’s administrators. Once enabled, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings.