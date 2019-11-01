New Delhi: Immediately after the spyware scandal which has affected thousands of mobile phone users worldwide emerged, ‘WhatsApp’ has stated that the latest version of the messaging system should be installed on the devices to ensure protection against future attacks.

The Facebook-owned messaging service listed two precautionary measures in a message to users it believed were affected by the sophisticated ‘Pegasus’ spyware. The message said, “How to stay secure: Always use the latest version of WhatsApp and keep your mobile operating system updated to receive the latest security protections.”

It also said that while WhatsApp had earlier stopped an ‘advanced cyber actor’ from exploiting its video-calling service to install spyware in certain mobile phones, there was a possibility that the device in question could have been affected.

This message was sent to likely victims of the spyware scandal before Facebook sued cybersecurity company NSO for over $75,000 in damages on Tuesday. It has alleged that the Israeli firm illegally used WhatsApp servers to sneak ‘Pegasus’ into phones belonging to 1,400 users across 20 countries.

In India, the targeted users reportedly comprised journalists, activists, lawyers and senior government officials. The Centre however, has denied playing any role, instead seeking ‘WhatsApp’s’ response on the issue.

Pegasus allegedly takes over the phone’s operating system during a video call, giving attackers access to users’ messages, calls and passwords. It can even turn the mobile phone into a microphone capable of listening to conversations in a room. The spyware is believed to have been used to snoop on Indian activists and journalists for nearly two weeks in April.

Agencies