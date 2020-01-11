Often considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid celebrates his 47th birthday Saturday.

Known as ‘The Wall’, Dravid is as famous for being a gentleman as he is for his cover drives. On Dravid’s birthday, let’s revisit an old video that once left everyone in splits.

Back in 2010, Dravid was pranked by the show ‘MTV Bakra’. Hosted by anchor and television personality Cyrus Broacha, ‘MTV Bakra’ does pranks on unsuspecting civilians and celebrities using hidden cameras and mics to record the hilarious proceedings.

Actor Sayali Bhagat played the role of a female journalist who supposedly came all the way from Singapore to interview Dravid. However, once the interview is finished, Sayali tries to seduce Dravid and convince him to marry her.

Dravid, cool at first, tries to convince Sayali to changer mind and find someone else to marry. The bizarreness of the situation grew worse when another actor, playing the role of the girl’s father, enters the room and tries to convince the former Indian skipper to become his son-in-law.

And just when Dravid was about to lose his cool, the ‘Bakra’ team shows up with Cyrus Broacha and reveal that this was all indeed a prank.

Watch the video below:

The video soon became viral on YouTube, leaving millions in stitches.

PNN