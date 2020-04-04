Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based artist, L Eshwar Rao, has created a miniature replica of ‘Stay home Stay healthy’.

Eshwar has created the replica by using 256 matchsticks inside 250 millilitre bottle. It took him seven days to complete the miniature replica. He has given coronavirus awareness message to the people of Odisha through this creation.

He has been practising the art form for the past 20 years. His unique works include stone crafts in bottle, soap carving, wood carving, coal carving, stone carving and tamarind seeds carving.