Nabarangpur: Manohar Randhari, the MLA from Dabugam, has been in news multiple times for his charitable and selfless acts.

And, once again Randhari has grabbed eyeballs after he went to a village and brought a diseased girl along with him in an auto-rickshaw to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment here, Tuesday.

Sources said the legislator was informed that a 20-year-old girl Chanchala Bhotra of Bijraguda under Kukugabai gram panchayat in Tentulikhunti block was suffering from a disease. Randhari then went to the girl’s residence and called an auto-rickshaw to bring the suffering girl to hospital.

A few of the girl’s family members escorted her to the DHH and even the MLA stayed there till the doctor had examined her. Randhari even went to the nearby Aahar stall and had his lunch there.

The girl and her family expressed their gratitude to the lawmaker. It may be mentioned here that in July this year, Randhari during his visit to a village in the district took over spadework. The MLA, along with his supporters, was on his way to Jabaguda village in Papadahandi block to distribute raincoats and umbrellas among farmers when he saw a large pit right in the middle of the road near Maidalpur. His vehicle could not negotiate the pit. Randhari was told by the locals that the repair of the road was done a long time back and with the arrival of monsoon, its condition has only become worse.

Randhari then alighted from his vehicle and took a spade from a farmer and started filling the pit with soil accumulated beside it. After the work was done, he proceeded towards the village and distributed raincoats and umbrellas among the farmers.

He later apprised the block officials of the condition of the road and asked them to undertake repairs immediately.

Since 2009, Randhari has been representing Nabarangpur assembly constituency. In the last general elections, he defeated his Congress counterpart.