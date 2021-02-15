Gandhidham: A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and her minor daughter. The man identified as Sanjay Singh then dumped their bodies in a sewer near here in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Police said Monday that Sanjay Singh took the drastic step due to the frequent quarrels he had with his partner. He was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, said inspector of the Gandhidham ‘B’ division police station, SS Desai.

Three days ago, Sanjay, a plumber, repeatedly hit his 41-year-old live-in partner and her daughter (13) with a stick on their heads. They suffered grievous injuries and died within minutes of one another.

“Sanjay took both of them to a nearby forest on his motorbike. He then killed them by hitting on their heads with a stick. He then dumped their bodies in a sewer,” Desai informed.

The minor girl’s body was recovered Sunday. Her mother was found Monday from the sewer line near Gandhidham city, he said. “We took help from the municipality to fish out the bodies from the sewer line,” the police officer said.

Primary investigation revealed Sanjay is a native of Bikaner. He came in contact with the woman more than 10 years ago. Following marital discord, the woman left her husband’s home and started living with the accused, Desai said. She came here with her two daughters in 2009 and started living with Sanjay. “The couple was living together without marriage,” said Desai.

In her complaint, the woman’s elder daughter (20) has said that recently her mother learnt about Sanjay’s affair with another woman. As per the FIR, Sanjay used to fight with his live-in partner almost daily over petty issues, said Desai.

Sanjay asked the woman and her younger daughter February 12 to come with him to a nearby village for some work. He then took the mother-daughter duo to the forest and killed them, the police officer said.