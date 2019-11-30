New Delhi: Salman Kahan’s mom Salma Khan is said to be very close to Katrina Kaif and it is said that at one point she had almost finalized his marriage to this beautiful damsel.

Insiders say that among the many girls who have been in and out of her son Salman Khan’s life, Katrina Kaif is closest to her. There was a time, not long ago when the gracious lady was hell-bent on getting his son married to her.

Everyone knows that the lady has been waiting for Salman Khan to settle soon but the superstar is adamant that till he is free of all court cases that he is facing, he will not marry.

All Salman Khan’s girls are frequent visitors in Salman Khan’s house and for that reason often get very close to Salman’s parents; father Salim Khan and mom Salma Khan.

His father, the veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan had once said that Salman Khan’s marriage is a big challenge as he wants a reflection of his mom in the girl. She should be working and at the same time should be as simple as her mother. “Now, isn’t it a weird wish?” he asked laughing his heart out.

But everyone who has seen the couple knows that they gel very well. Katrina understands even before Salman opens his mouth. Everything was going well and it seemed that marriage is imminent; but then came Ranbir Kapoor in her life and the equations change. So close were they that they even went in for a live-in relationship.

But things did not work out there too and Katrina was back again.

During his sister Arpita Khan’s wedding Salman Khan had taken a snide on Katrina and said that she missed a beautiful opportunity of becoming Mrs. Khan!

Much water has flown down the Thames since then, but Katrina still remains a constant companion in Salman Khan’s life. But in what capacity, is the big question as none has confessed feelings for the other openly ever. So the fans just watch with curiosity!