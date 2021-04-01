Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has shared that she has a big surprise waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen getting a cricket pitch prepared in the backyard of her home.

“Cricket pitch at home! Work in progress …. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar — Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar,” she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Earlier this month, Neha, who is ruling the roost with an array of superhit songs including Aankh marey, Dilbar, O saki saki and Garmi, spoke of her upcoming music video Majaneya, starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.