Indian Railways is the second-largest rail network in Asia and the fourth-largest rail network in the world with a single government ownership. This facility of transport is one of the easiest modes of transport.

Every day millions of people travel by train and to take these millions of people to their respected destinations, trains play a vital role. You must also have traveled by rail, but have you ever noticed stripes of different colors made on different coaches of the train.

Today we will tell you why stripes of these different colors are made?

In Indian Railways, a special type of symbol is used to understand many things, such as a track side symbol, a track symbol. This symbol is used so that every person does not have to tell about that thing. Keeping this in mind, a special type of symbol is also used on the train coach.

You may have noticed that white or yellow stripes are made above the last window of the blue ICF coach, used to indicate the type of coach. White stripes indicate General Coach. The yellow stripes are used on coaches for disabled and sick people.

Indian Railways also reserves coaches for women. Gray stripes are made on gray color on these coaches. At the same time, for the first-class coaches, red stripes are made on gray color.

Coaches of Different Colors

You may have noticed that most trains have blue coaches. Actually, these coaches mean that they are ICF coaches. That is, their speeds range from 70 to 140 kilometers per hour. Such coaches are fitted in Mail Express or Superfast trains. ICF air-conditioned (AC) trains use red-colored coaches, such as Rajdhani Express.

Green coaches are used in the poor chariot train. At the same time, brown coaches are used in meter gauge trains. The Bilimora Waghai Passenger is a narrow-gauge train, using light green coaches. However, brown coach is also used in this.