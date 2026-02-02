Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 86-minute Budget speech for 2026–27 tried to project reform and restraint. The markets saw something else. Within hours, Dalal Street delivered its verdict. The Sensex and Nifty slid after the government raised the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives, chilling trading activity and offering little to attract foreign capital.

The disappointment ran deeper than the STT tweak. A fiscal deficit of Rs17 lakh crore and planned market borrowings of nearly Rs11 lakh crore signal heavier government demand for funds and costlier credit for companies. With few fresh growth triggers and only modest capex impulses, investors found little to cheer during the rare weekend trading session. The fine print reveals a cautious, defensive Budget with a clear tilt toward urban India and manufacturing. It seeks stability over stimulus at a time when the global backdrop is anything but stable—geopolitical tensions, tariff threats, weakening multilateral trade, and rapid technological disruption. Manufacturing is repackaged to fit the European Union FTA playbook, but broader demand-side revival is missing.

Presenting her record ninth straight Budget, Sitharaman listed interventions across everything from walnuts to semiconductors, signalling a state that still wants a hand on the controls. What has changed is the state’s role. The government now prefers to position itself as a driver rather than a doer. Public spending remains intentionally strong—but no longer dominant—suggesting a neo-Nehruvian framework: strategic steering without outright control.

What stood out even more was what the speech barely emphasised. The familiar paeans to farmers and rural India—once staples of every Budget—were conspicuously muted. Instead, the thrust was toward industrialising semi-urban clusters, upgrading logistics and nudging agriculture toward higher-value niches such as seeds, herbs, fisheries and food processing. For decades, Budgets were written with the village as the political and economic fulcrum. This one reads as though the future lies squarely in cities, factories and technology parks.

There is logic to that shift. Ur banisation drives productivity. Manufacturing creates scalable jobs. Services and technology attract global capital. No country has reached middle-income prosperity without this transition.

Net household financial savings have fallen to nearly 5% of GDP, among the lowest in decades, even as household debt rises. This suggests that consumption—and therefore tax collection—is increasingly financed by borrowing and dissaving rather than rising incomes. This is not sustainable. An economy cannot indefinitely extract revenue from households whose buffers are thinning. Yet instead of broadening the tax base through formal employment and income growth, the state often resorts to easier fixes—higher sin taxes, user charges, fee hikes and transaction levies.

Nearly 65% of India’s population still lives in rural areas. Farm incomes remain volatile. Consumption in the hinterland anchors demand for everything from two-wheelers to FMCG goods. Neglecting rural resilience in favour of urban ambition could widen inequality and dampen overall growth. Politically, it is a gamble. Economically, it could prove shortsighted.

The Budget, then, reflects a government attempting a delicate balancing act: fiscally conservative yet interventionist, pro-market yet state-directed, urban-focused yet rhetorically inclusive. This hybrid model may well define India’s next phase—neither laissez-faire nor statist, but something in between. Whether it delivers the promised growth or simply recreates old inefficiencies in new packaging will depend less on the length of speeches and more on execution. For now, the signal is clear: India’s economic centre of gravity is shifting—from farms to factories, from villages to value chains, from welfare to industrial strategy. The big question is whether the country can make that leap without leaving too many be hind. Sustained growth comes when households save, firms invest, exports expand, and jobs multiply—when private confidence, not public expenditure, becomes the engine. Until then, every Budget will look stable on the surface and strained underneath.