Keonjhar: Rabindra Singh, an ex-service man is lovingly known as ‘Fouji’ in Keonjhar for his Good Samaritan deeds.

Aged 50, Fouji is a native of Rohtak in Haryana. He has been staying in Raisuan area here, but when asked he tells people of his multiple residences.

His sole aim is to serve people. He has purchased an ambulance and engaged it in public service, particularly for the poor and the needy who are unable to afford this service.

He is unmarried. Be it any time of day and night, he gets ready with his ambulance to serve, if anyone seeks his help.

He also owns a crane which he deploys at the time of mishaps and rescue operations. He bears all costs of service from his own pocket.

Singh has formed an institute ‘Fouji Crane service’. Whatever income he makes from this service, he spends it on his ambulance service.

Locals said: If any accident happens in Keonjhar town, Sadar, Pandapada and Jhumpura, his help is immediately sought even at midnight. He is never reluctant to provide his in-time service to the people in shifting to hospitals.

Apart from ambulance service, he donates blood and renders other help to the poor and the deprived. Significantly, Singh also bears education cost of some poverty-stricken children in Barbil. For his public service, he is loved by all in this mineral-rich district.

He has done Masters in Economics. His father was also in the Army while one of his brothers serves as commando in Delhi police.

He says he served in Army after training. However, he gave up the job and started wandering. He briefly served as a priest in a temple. This is where he changed his mindset for beggars queuing up in front of the temple.

He also served in various voluntary organisations before coming to Keonjhar to work for a transport company which was laying pipelines.

Gradually, I fell in love with the soil of Keonjhar and stayed back to serve the people, he concludes.