Los Angeles: Singer Paloma Faith says that she will not leave her home until her second baby is born. The singer, who announced her pregnancy in September, says she will not venture out because people approach her in public places and she is worried about contracting the Covid virus.

Paloma posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram and captioned: “Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise. I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on. I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house until the baby is born.”

This is her second pregnancy, and it comes as a success IVF case after failing at it for six times. This makes the singer all the more careful.

In the caption, she continued to write: “I couldn’t help thinking about all the effort that goes into trying to conceive a child through IVF. Together with all the worry in vitro that it’s safe and doing well, then with the pandemic on top… I feel responsible not just for the baby in my tummy, but my 4-year-old too.Like if something was to happen to me, how would she ever recover? I have so much worry and so much responsibility on my shoulders, I was at breaking point yesterday.”

IANS