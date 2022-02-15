As children grow up, parents start worrying about their marriage. But with the changing times, people these days are not much inclined towards marriage. In today’s era, most people do not see marriage as a priority.

Getting married is not everyone’s dream. But for parents, marriage is an important decision to settle in life. If your young son or daughter gets upset in the name of marriage, then you need to first understand why they do not want to get married.

These could be the reasons:

Freedom: Most of the youth feel that if they get married then they will not be able to fulfill their dreams. He/she wants a good job and success rather than marriage. Boys or girls wouldn’t like to be tied in any bond due to the fear of ending freedom.

Bad past experience: If a boy or girl is refusing to marry, then one of the reasons for this can be their old relationship. Many boys and girls may be in a relationship with someone before marriage. Maybe they want to be in a relationship with the same partner. One reason could also be that after the breakup with ex and has not been able to forget him/her or might have had a bitter experience from the old relationship.

Avoiding responsibility: There are some changes in life after marriage. Young people think that getting married will bring responsibility. He/she will not be able to get up in the morning, hang out with friends, party and do other activities after marriage.

Suffering: Many times there is a rift or tribulation between the elders in the family, giving rise to such a feeling in the mind of the children that marriage should not be done. It is possible that your son or daughter has seen a couple’s troubles and spoiled relationships regarding marriage. So they run away from marriage to avoid the above experience.