Loisingha: In a shocking incident, a panchayat official under Agalpur block of Bolangir district was alleged to have raped a widow for over a year in exchange of a ration card. The accused government official coerced the woman into physical relationship on the promise of getting her a ration card. The incident has spread shockwaves after the accused posted a video of their intimate moment on social media platforms which went viral. Apprised about the development, the survivor hailing from tribal community lodged a complaint at the Agalpur police station, Monday. Police registered a case and conducted a medical examination of the survivor, Tuesday. Police also recorded her statements under Section-164 before the magistrate, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the accused panchayat official and his associate are absconding as police launched a manhunt to nab them. Locals have demanded stringent action against the accused persons before the block authorities. The woman reported to the police that the accused took her to a deserted room in the panchayat office and forced himself on her when she had gone there to bring PDS rice. He also secretly filmed their intimate moments and often used to coerce her for physical relationship by threatening to make the video viral. The alleged abuse came to light November 2 when the victim confronted the accused at the panchayat office and reportedly hit him with her sandal. The accused hurled casteist slurs and abuses when she confronted him. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Police have launched an investigation, and a team has been formed to apprehend the accused, Agalpur IIC Basudev Bhoi said.